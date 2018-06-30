6/30/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The gap between the fourth and fifth place teams in the National League East narrowed last night when the New York Mets (32-47) lost to the Miami Marlins (33-50) 8-2. Emergency starter Corey Oswalt struggled, giving up six runs in 2.2 innings to put the Mets in an early hole that they simply couldn’t dig their way out of. The two teams are separated by just one game in the standings, and the Mets will look to avoid falling into a last place tie when they continue their series with the Marlins today. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 pm at Marlins Park.
The Mets will send their ace, righty Jacob deGrom (5-3, 1.69 ERA), to the mound this afternoon. deGrom was merely mortal in his last start, giving up three runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday, and paid for it with a loss since the Mets’ lineup gave him virtually no run support once again. The Marlins will counter with another rookie starter, right hander Pablo Lopez (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Lopez, who went 2-3 with a 1.44 ERA in 12 minor league starts between AA Jacksonville and AAA New Orleans this season, was acquired by Miami last season in a trade that sent reliever David Phelps to the Seattle Mariners.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Jose Bautista
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- 3B Todd Frazier
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom has a 2.77 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season, but has two no decisions to show for his efforts.
- Lopez is making his major league debut tonight.
- This is the Mets’ final game in the month of June. The Mets have gone a woeful 5-20 so far this month.
