Andy Murray unhappy about missing World Cup for Wimbledon press conference

Andy Murray met with reporters ahead of the Wimbledon in a press conference on Saturday, but there’s clearly somewhere else he would have rather been.

Murray made it clear that he wanted to watch Argentina and France battle it out in the World Cup, with the two offensive-minded squads going toe-to-toe in one of the best matches of the tournament so far.

“He’s…I can’t believe I’m missing this match,” Murray said, in response to a question from the media.

We can’t blame Murray, as France’s 4-3 win was a thriller.