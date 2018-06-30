Baker Mayfield proposes to girlfriend in this photo

Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield remains unlikely to be the team’s starter in Week 1, but he’s already taking huge strides in his life off the field.

Mayfield proposed to his girlfriend, Emily Wilkinson, on Saturday, and he even posted a photo of her reaction on Instagram.

Wilkinson seemed legitimately surprised, as you can see in the photo shown above.

The two have been featured in a number of photos recently. Here are a few.

Living our best lives. #MMO A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Mar 31, 2018 at 11:45am PDT

As Mayfield wrote in one of those captions, they’re living their best lives. Good for them.