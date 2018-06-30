Cowbell Kingdom

CK Podcast 342: Defending the Bagley Pick w/ Chris Axmann

NBA

CK Podcast 342: Defending the Bagley Pick w/ Chris Axmann

Chris Axmann of Deep Positioning joins the Cowbell Kingdom podcast to discuss the NBA Draft – specifically the Kings’ #2 pick and the Mavericks trade up to the third pick of the draft. Will Luka Doncic make Sacramento regret their investment in Marvin Bagley?

Cowbell Kingdom, Kings, NBA

