Done With Fake Controversies

I’m just going to mention this briefly, because I normally don’t post about stuff like this because it’s ultimately meaningless. But Yoenis Cespedes did not join the Mets during their swing in Miami because Mickey Callaway and the front office thought it would put a crimp in his rehab.

Yoenis Cespedes (strained right hip flexor) was originally scheduled to meet up with the team in Miami, but the Mets cancelled those plans because they feared it would interfere with his rehab. Cespedes is still doing basically nothing more than physical therapy. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 29, 2018

I guess the “story”, if you can call it that, is that most players who are rehabbing in Port St. Lucie show up for moral support in the visiting dugout in Tropical Skittles Park in Miami when the Mets are down there. But the long-injured Cespedes did not, and it has seemingly given everybody an excuse to talk about what a dog he is and how bad a signing this was, conveniently forgetting that if the Mets didn’t sign him there would have been holy hell to pay by the Mets for cheaping out and not bringing back a World Series hero … and that this is the second season in a row that the Mets encouraged him to play through leg pain because the team is built to be completely dependent on him to win.

I know I’m not changing anybody’s mind on this, but I’m sick and tired of revisionist history, I’m sick and tired of fake controversies drawn up by the media because there’s absolutely nothing to talk about that happens on the field, and I’m sick and tired of people still thinking of athletes as people who rub dirt on torn MCL’s and hold jobs as insurance salesmen through the off-season. There are different times with a lot more money and advancements in medicine that tell us a lot more than we ever knew.

Does it absolutely suck that Cespedes can’t get 100% healthy? Absolutely. Is he our generation’s Bobby Bonilla? Absolutely not and shouldn’t be treated as such. If Cespedes, after two straight seasons of playing through injury to prop up a less than stellar roster doesn’t want to rush back any time soon to satisfy the optics? So be it, because here’s another thing I’m tired of: I’m tired of this assault on Cespedes through the media because he won’t come to Miami to talk to them, and I’m definitely tired of all of this Cespedes hate that is seeping in. What is he going to say that is going to heal his quad? Nothing. And this media assault on Cespedes which is just firing up the part of the fan base that lives in the 60’s and making it easier for the General Managers of the Traveling Pants to trade him in the off-season is ridiculous. This is a non-issue as far as I’m concerned.

I’m not here to change your mind. But I’m here to tell you that I’m tired of fake controversies.