Edinson Cavani's ridiculous strike lifts Uruguay over Portugal (Video)

Saturday’s World Cup match between Uruguay and Portugal featured two of the most prolific scorers in the tournament — Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani — going toe-to-toe.

One of those players scored a beautiful goal, which ended up being the difference in a match that was close throughout.

The match was tied at 1-1 midway through the second half, when Edinson Cavani got the ball in space near the edge of the box, and floated a perfect strike right into the corner of the net. It was a thing of beauty, and you’ll want to watch it multiple times.

Uruguay held on to win, 2-1, punching its ticket to the quarterfinal round.