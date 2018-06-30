Betting odds list Lakers as massive favorite to land LeBron James

The only thing that’s clear right now is that LeBron James has opted out of his contract, and that he’s set to test the free-agent market.

The official start of NBA free agency is just around the corner, as it officially begins on July 1. As for James, the Lakers, Sixers, Cavaliers and Rockets are all expected to make their best pitch, in hopes of landing him.

It remains to be seen which team James will suit up for in the first game of the 2018-19 season, but we do know that he just recently landed at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles (watch here).

James does own two houses in LA, so it doesn’t necessarily mean he flew there to meet with the Lakers. Still, the betting odds were affected in a big way, as the Lakers are now currently listed as a massive favorite — 1/50 — on MyBookie.ag as the team James will play for in the first game of the 2018-19 season.

Which team will LeBron James play for next season? Lakers -5000 Any other team +1500 Odds available on https://t.co/2F2ZipsFpF pic.twitter.com/AfnNRAiUPc — Sportsbook #MyBookie (@betmybookie) June 30, 2018

That line move seems like a bit of an overreaction to the video that showed James landing in LA, so if you believe he’ll take his talents elsewhere, you may want to put your money where your mouth (or heart) is.