LeBron James reportedly arrived in Los Angeles on this plane (VIDEO)

LeBron James was previously vacationing in a “Decision Cave” in the Caribbean, but it appears that him and his camp are prepared to begin meeting with at least one team.
James reportedly traveled on a private jet that just recently landed in Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. It arrived from Anguilla, which is where James was vacationing. The video below shows it landing.
It’s important to point out that James does own two homes in the Los Angeles area, one of which he purchased back in December. But given the timing, it sure looks like his arrival pertains to the Lakers, at least on some level. Stay tuned.
