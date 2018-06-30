LFA 44 Video Highlights

More Sports
Soccer 11m ago
Edinson Cavani's ridiculous strike lifts Uruguay over Portugal (Video)
Saturday’s World Cup match between Uruguay and Portugal featured two of the most prolific scorers in the tournament — Cristiano (…)
Mets 39m ago
6/30/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
The gap between the fourth and fifth place teams in the National League East narrowed last night when the New York Mets (32-47) lost to (…)
NBA 51m ago
Clippers awkwardly thanked DeAndre Jordan after he left to pursue FA
Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan nearly departed Los Angeles to join the Mavericks a few years back, in what was an extremely awkward (…)
MMA Manifesto 1hr ago
Bellator 201 Highlights
MLB 2hr ago
Hey Now, Tim Tebow Is An All Star . . . For AA Binghamton
The Eastern League announced their All Star rosters yesterday, and the New York Mets’ AA affiliate is sending five representatives to (…)
Updates 5hr ago
When should Mitch Keller make it to Pittsburgh?
Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Mitch Keller makes his Triple-A debut today after being promoted from Double-A Altoona earlier in the week. (…)
Pelicans 7hr ago
Report: DeMarcus Cousins 'very likely' to return to New Orleans
The buzz following the superstars in this year’s NBA free agency has been going around the clock for the past three weeks. But, all has (…)
Updates 8hr ago
Slowly but surely, we're seeing a new generation of Cleveland Indians
There are a great many things that are interesting about the Cleveland Indians. They’ve arguably been the best small market team in (…)
Mets 8hr ago
Done With Fake Controversies
I’m just going to mention this briefly, because I normally don’t post about stuff like this because it’s ultimately (…)
