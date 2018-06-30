NBA fan posts insane idea about LeBron James' free agency

The free agency of LeBron James is always filled with mystery, surprise, and fireworks. LeBron James approaches contracts thinking outside of the box, always leaving a loose end if things are not right. But, one fan posted an insane idea about LeBron James’ approach for short term contracts.

If you thought the LeBron James sweepstakes was tiresome during the season when people were speculating, imagine having a decision every ten days? This idea would put a whole new spin on ring-chasing. NBA fans have really gone off the edge with these theories now. In all seriousness, it looks like the Lakers are the frontrunners for LeBron James when he makes his third decision in the coming days.

The 76ers are also currently fighting hard to bring LeBron to Philly and edge the Boston Celtics. After those two teams, re-signing with Cleveland is the other option facing LeBron. But, with limited roster flexibility and a rough relationship with Dan Gilbert, the return to The Land still remains unlikely.

James averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists during the 2017-18 campaign, leading the Cavaliers to the Finals yet again.