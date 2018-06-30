Report: DeMarcus Cousins 'very likely' to return to New Orleans

The buzz following the superstars in this year’s NBA free agency has been going around the clock for the past three weeks. But, all has remained quiet on the DeMarcus Cousins pursuit leading up to July 1st. Friday night, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN stated it was ‘very likely’ Cousins will return to New Orleans in free agency.

Wojnarowski followed Brian Windhorst on ESPN Friday night and detailed that Dallas was an ideal situation for Cousins to go to. But, it has been Dallas is zeroing in on DeAndre Jordan after he opted out of his contract with the Clippers Friday.

Wojnarowski also noted that his achilles is worrisome for teams who would need to invest a max contract into Cousins, not knowing how he will rebound from the injury. If Cousins can get back in a groove, he is the best center available in free agency, and even the league.

Before tearing his achilles, Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and, 1.6 steals, 16. blocks and even shot 35% from three point range.