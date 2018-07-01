Cavaliers odds to win 2019 NBA title skyrocketed after LeBron James left

LeBron James has now left Cleveland a second time, and with that, the Cavs have been left high and dry.

Cleveland isn’t exactly an attractive destination, and it’s going to be extremely difficult to build around Kevin Love. He’s not the type of player that other free agents bend over backward to play alongside. And, aside from him, the Cavaliers don’t have any other veteran playmakers. The roster is suddenly looking quite barren, as it’s comprised mostly of role players, most of which James made considerably better.

And the betting odds now reflect that.

Picture this: The Cavs, who won the Eastern Conference title in the season that just wrapped up, are now listed as 500-1 to win the 2018-19 NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are now 500-1 to win the 2019 NBA title, same odds at the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings at the Westgate SuperBook. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) July 2, 2018

The Cavs went from the team to beat in the East, to being in the same tier as the Kings and Nets — ouch.