Chris Bosh is reportedly seeking an NBA return, possibly with the Lakers

Now that LeBron James has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the motivation to head west has grown tenfold. For the past couple of seasons, health issues have kept Chris Bosh off the court and focused on long term health. But, according to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, Bosh could look to make an NBA comeback — possibly with LeBron in LA.

One name to keep an eye on to join LeBron James with the @Lakers , a source noted: Former @MiamiHEAT teammate Chris Bosh, who is seeking a return to the league after leaving the game as he was dealing with blood clots. — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) July 2, 2018

Chris Bosh last played for the Miami Heat during the 2015-16 season, without LeBron James in the mix. The Lakers do have a lot of cap space left, if Bosh is healthy — perhaps he can take a veteran’s minimum salary? It remains to be seen.

After having numerous setbacks due to blood clotting, Bosh has not been able to take the court for the past three seasons. Bosh averaged 19.1 points, and 7.4 rebounds per game in 53 games played in his last season played.