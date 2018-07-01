Clean Sheet

The Mets are undefeated in July. And we can enjoy that statement for at least 48 hours.

It’s not much, but for a fan base that has gone through a historically bad month to lead into a day where we treat 18-year-old news as “breaking“, the Mets and us fans should enjoy whatever small nugget they can get.

Steven Matz was very good in his five and a third innings of work, but was victimized by three errors, including his own on a two out bunt by Dan Straily which brought in a runner from third for Matz’s only blemish. Seth Lugo was lights out from the bullpen, which is unfortunately where the Mets need him most now. I guess Jason Vargas will have a job for the length of his contract unless they decide to defer his money and pay him a million per year until your children’s grandchildren are dead and buried.

Also, Jeurys Familia pitched a clean ninth with two strikeouts in a nice rebound from his nonsense against the Pirates this past week. Hopefully the Brewers, Dodgers, or Astros will see this and be convinced that he’s not completely broken … enough to give the Mets all sorts of goodies for him, or at least enough to convince one of those teams that it’ll be worth it to absorb Vargas’ contract in exchange for taking Familia for the low low price of salary relief.

Also, the Mets scored five runs. It was the first time the Mets scored five runs in a game since June 17th, 1975 when a Wayne Garrett single in the 11th inning scored two runs against the Montreal Expos. So congratulations to the Mets for reaching that milestone.

Today’s Hate List