David Perron returns to the Blues with a four-year contract

The St. Louis Blues will reportedly welcome back David Perron now that the NHL’s free agency window has opened. Perron’s new deal is a four-year contract that will pay $4 million a year.

Goodness. This isn’t how Blues fans envisioned things going this summer. More changes are likely coming (they better be coming), but bringing back Perron for a third chance in St. Louis is an interesting development.

Perron’s most recent stint with the Blues was back in 2016-17 (18 goals, 28 assists) before the team lost him to the Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. Last year, Perron played well with the Golden Knights, scoring 16 goals and 50 assists in 70 games.

Everyone knows what to expect from Perron. At 30, there really shouldn’t be any surprises left. That’s both a positive and a negative. The Blues could use some veteran experience as they try to mix in some of their younger talent (looking at you, Robert Thomas), but they continue to rely on players who historically haven’t been able to get the job done. That’s not squarely Perron’s fault, but the definition of insanity is to continue to try the same thing and expect a different outcome.