ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst goes nuts reacting to Paul George contract

It was expected that if Paul George did re-sign with the Thunder, that it would be a 1+1 deal (similar to the one Kevin Durant inked with the Warriors), giving him the option to leave after one year.

George, after all, was born and raised in Los Angeles, and he’s indicated how much he wants to wear a Lakers jersey.

Well, that may not happen now, as George shockingly signed a four-year, $137 million deal with the Thunder.

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst certainly didn’t see it coming, as he went nuts reacting to the news on a special edition of “The Jump” early Sunday morning, shortly after the free-agent market opened. Check out this epic reaction, which pretty much says it all.

Brian Windhorst rips Paul George to shreds over OKC Thunder contract pic.twitter.com/brjOiEzChY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 1, 2018

Windhorst pretty much speaks for all of us, as many fans and analysts had similar sentiments after hearing the news.