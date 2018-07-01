Kawhi Leonard reportedly still wants to be a Laker, even after adding LeBron James

Bombs away, LeBron James has signed a four year deal to join the Lakers. Now, the next domino to fall is Kawhi Leonard and where he will go. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Kawhi Leonard still wants to be in Los Angeles after LeBron James has now signed.

Sources: As trade talks have unfolded, Kawhi Leonard’s focus is unchanged: He wants to be a Laker. https://t.co/0wZGf5MrNt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Before free agency began, rumors were flying that Kawhi Leonard didn’t like the idea of playing with LeBron James, even if that means it was in Los Angeles. Now that the LeBron James signing has occured, the Lakers can now put all of their chips into a possible deal with the Spurs for Kawhi.

LeBron James averaged 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game in this final campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.