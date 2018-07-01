Look: Lakers fans can preorder LeBron James' jersey here

LeBron James the newest member of the Lakers, after having left the area he grew up in not once — but twice.

The Lakers have now had six of the top eight scorers in NBA history play for their franchise, which is ridiculous, when you sit down and think about it.

James has won the MVP Award four times, and he has three titles to his name. Lakers fans hope he can bring another one to Los Angeles — something they haven’t been able to pull off since 2010.

