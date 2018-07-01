Oilers Sign F Tobias Rieder

Credit where it is due, Peter Chiarelli is having a very good day. The Oilers GM has inked F Tobias Rieder to a one-year deal worth $2 million. It’s a surprising signing, but a good one that gives the Oil some options.

Rieder is a fast skater, someone who adds speed to Edmonton’s lineup, and is a smart, responsible forward. He’s a good PK’er and has the ability to provide steady defensive play up front.

Offensively, Rieder won’t push the river but he is a strong complimentary piece. In 78 games split between Arizona and LA, Rieder posted 12-13-25. He hit the 30 point mark in both 2015-16 (37) and 2016-17 (34).

Very happy with this signing, and I think it improves Edmonton’s penalty kill and speed up front.