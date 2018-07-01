Report: Lakers will meet with Clint Capela

Now that the free agency bubble has burst, many teams are now lining up in a frenzy of meetings for the top free agents. One of the most sought after big men in this free agency class is Clint Capela. According to David Aldridge of NBA.com, the Lakers and Clint Capela will sit down for a meeting.

Lakers, working multiple scenarios, will meet this afternoon with Rockets RFA Clint Capela, per league source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2018

Due to the nature of Capela’s deal, the Rockets can match any offer sheet the Lakers present to Capela and retain his services for the future. The Rockets have also indicated their motivation for re-signing Capela for the future as they want to run it back with Golden State next season.

Capela averaged 13.9 points, and 10.8 rebounds per game on 65% shooting during the 2017-18 season.