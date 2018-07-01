Watch Paul George announce he's staying in OKC on stage with Russell Westbrook

Cancel the Paul George homecoming — as that apparently isn’t going to happen.
PG13 will be remaining with the Thunder, and just for a year or two. He, in fact, signed a four-year, $137 million with the team, and George is now a lot more than a rental.
The news was big, but the presentation was even better. George attended a party that was hosted by Russell Westbrook, and he got up on the stage to tell fans he was staying.
Even rap mogul Nas got in on the action.
Westbrook and PG13 were partying like they just won a title, rather than the disappointing first-round playoffs exit they experienced to a young Jazz team not too long ago.
