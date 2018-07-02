Look: Is Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez trolling Neymar with new bleached hair?

Mexico’s striker Javier Hernandez, aka “Chicharito,” has a new look, and you need to see it, as it’s been raising some eyebrows.

Chicharito must have been watching tape of Brazil, as he appeared to take a page out of Neymar’s book ahead of Monday’s Round of 16 World Cup match.

Check out his new hair, which doesn’t really fit him at all.

Chicharito and Layun has a whole new look 😳 pic.twitter.com/6UXQaAl6RB — #NadaNosDetiene🇲🇽 (@eltri_united) July 1, 2018

https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1013569376639844352

Brazil’s Neymar is a flashy player, and he’s been known to get under his opponents’ skin. He’s also been rocking the bleached hair look for awhile, and, for some reason, all of a sudden, Chicharito and teammate Miguel Layun just randomly decided to replicate the look.

Sure, it could be a coincidence, but Chicharito may be attempting send a message ahead of Monday’s match.