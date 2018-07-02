LeBron James bids farewell to Cavs fans in goodbye message

Veteran superstar LeBron James departed from Cleveland — for the second time — on Sunday, as the news of his four-year deal with the Lakers broke the Internet.

His departure was a bit easier to swallow this time, though, as James delivered on his promise to win a title.

And, let’s be honest — Cavs fans had to be expecting it. The writing was on the wall about him going to Los Angeles, which is exactly where he ended up.

James landed at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and other than that, we hadn’t heard from him. Until Sunday night, that is. James took to his Instagram story to bid farewell to Cavs fans after news of him joining the Lakers was announced by his camp.

It will be interesting to hear what James has to say publicly this week. Our guess is it’s centered around how he brought Cleveland a title, and that he’s now moving on to Los Angeles — for his family.