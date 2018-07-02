Marvin Bagley posterizes Moritz Wagner on massive dunk (Video)

Both Marvin Bagley III and Moritz Wagner were selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, but the lottery pick got the best of his counterpart on Monday night.

It happened in the Summer League game between the Kings and Lakers, and the highlight-reel play was one you’ll want to watch — multiple times.

Bagley put the ball on the floor and then drove the lane — determined to score. Wagner was tasked with defending the rim on the play, and that was unfortunate for him. Bagley leaped, used his long arms to stretch out and then dunked all over the poor rookie.

It sure didn’t take Bagley long to treat fans to a jaw-dropping dunk.