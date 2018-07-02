Max Scherzer strikes out Sandy Leon with pitch between his legs (Video)

Nationals ace Max Scherzer may not be in Cy Young form right now, but he still has a number of pitches in his arsenal, and throws a fastball with some serious bite on it.

As such, Scherzer can keep hitters off balance.

And yeah, that’s exactly what happened in Monday’s game against the Red Sox, when he made Sandy Leon look silly.

Scherzer threw a slider that had so much bite it ended up going through Leon’s legs. The funny thing is that the pitch did start over the plate, so Leon actually swung at it, and struck out as a result.

Max Scherzer, Ridiculous 91mph Slider….that gets Sandy León swinging/K while going between his legs. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pJnUsSumTQ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 2, 2018

That’s embarrassing, but it’s not the first batter Scherzer has made look silly.