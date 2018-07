Monday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

FIFA World Cup

Knockout Phase

Round of 16, Samara Arena, Samara, Russia

Brazil vs. Mexico — Telemundo, 9:30 a.m./Fox, 9:50 a.m.

Round of 16, Rostov Arena, Rostov-On-Don, Russia

Belgium vs. Japan — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m./Fox, 1:50 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 11:50 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, noon

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, noon

Un nuevo dia en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 12:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — Fox, 1 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 1 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Today — FS1, 4 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC: Russia Tonight — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Xtra: Russia — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Viva el Mundial y Más — Telemundo, 7 p.m.

Univision Deportes: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

República Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — Fox, midnight

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, midnight

Golf

PGA Tour 2018: The First Family of Golf — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour 2018: Credentialed — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

PGA of America Highlights: 2018: Senior PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

PGA Tour 2018: For the Good of the Game — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Toronto — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — STO/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Southeast/YES, 7 p.m.

Boston at Washington — ESPN/NESN/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Summer League, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Atlanta vs. Memphis — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Summer League, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Miami vs. Golden State — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Free Agent Fever (Afternoon) — NBA TV, noon

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Special Olympics

Day 1 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight