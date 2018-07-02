Look: Neymar memes come rolling in after drastic overreaction to dirty play

Brazilian star striker Neymar has a reputation for scoring big goals, and for embellishing contact from his opponents. He did both during Monday’s Round of 16 World Cup match against Mexico.

It happened late in the match, when he was on the ground near the sideline, with the ball at his feet. Mexico’s Miguel Layun went to snatch the ball from him, but he stepped on Neymar’s ankle — which he injured earlier in the year, and is clearly still ailing from — in doing so. The contact appeared to be intentional, but Neymar played it up big-time. Check out his Oscars-worthy reaction.

Neymar is an embarrassment.

A wonderfully gifted footballer, but an absolute embarrassment. 🇧🇷

pic.twitter.com/JVG2tFlOP3 — Grosvenor Tips (@GrosvenorTips) July 2, 2018

The memes came rolling in on Twitter shortly thereafter.

If Neymar was a goat.. pic.twitter.com/MG6Z4GTxLT — thecoolerking (@thecoolerking2) July 2, 2018

Here's an idea to stop Neymar constantly throwing himself to the ground and play-acting. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0gHYZbRKW2 — (((Jon Benjamin))) (@JonBenjamin19) July 2, 2018

Neymar trying to cross the road pic.twitter.com/1Mh8vd0W4R — Ndubuisi Chimdindu (@NChimdindu) July 2, 2018

Former England striker Alan Shearer certainly wasn’t a fan of Neymar’s antics.

FFS @neymarjr man. STOP IT. We are fed up of it. #BrazilvsMexico — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) July 2, 2018

Layun clearly stepped on Neymar’s ankle, and it looked to be purposeful, which should’ve resulted in a red card. The referee chose not to go in that direction, though, and it could have been because of Neymar’s reputation for embellishing contact.