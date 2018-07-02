Look: Neymar memes come rolling in after drastic overreaction to dirty play

Brazilian star striker Neymar has a reputation for scoring big goals, and for embellishing contact from his opponents. He did both during Monday’s Round of 16 World Cup match against Mexico.
It happened late in the match, when he was on the ground near the sideline, with the ball at his feet. Mexico’s Miguel Layun went to snatch the ball from him, but he stepped on Neymar’s ankle — which he injured earlier in the year, and is clearly still ailing from — in doing so. The contact appeared to be intentional, but Neymar played it up big-time. Check out his Oscars-worthy reaction.
The memes came rolling in on Twitter shortly thereafter.
Former England striker Alan Shearer certainly wasn’t a fan of Neymar’s antics.
Layun clearly stepped on Neymar’s ankle, and it looked to be purposeful, which should’ve resulted in a red card. The referee chose not to go in that direction, though, and it could have been because of Neymar’s reputation for embellishing contact.
