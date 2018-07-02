The Daily Target 7/1/18

Last Night : Chicago Cubs 14, Twins 9 – The Twins decided that not scoring runs was a tough way to get though their most recent set of games, but apparently, they are incapable of doing two things at once, because their pitching failed them after Adalberto Mejia left. A big part of the problem was the Twins’ inability to cope with the height. Three different players had to leave the game due to heat related illnesses, which didn’t help matters.

