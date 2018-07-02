UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jul 2/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 Daniel Cormier 521 1 1 1 Stipe Miocic 521 3 3 5 Alistair Overeem 199 4 4 Fabricio Werdum 182 5 5 2 Francis Ngannou 181 6 6 7 Mark Hunt 163 7 7 8 Junior dos Santos 159 8 8 4 Alexander Volkov 153 9 9 6 Derrick Lewis 137 10 12 3 Curtis Blaydes 125.5 11 16 10 Tai Tuivasa 112.5 12 10 11 Alexey Oliynyk 101.5 13 13 9 Marcin Tybura 83 14 11 12 Andrei Arlovski 75 15 14 Travis Browne 70 16 15 13 Stefan Struve 66 17 17 Walt Harris 58.5 18 18 Luis Henrique 37.5 19 19 Adam Wieczorek 34.5 20 20 14 Shamil Abdurakhimov 32.5 21 21 Justin Ledet 31.5 21 21 15 Justin Willis 31.5 23 23 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 24 24 Cyril Asker 29.5 25 31 Chris De La Rocha 25 26 26 16 Junior Albini 24 27 25 Daniel Spitz 22.5 27 27 Marcelo Golm 22.5 29 28 Chase Sherman 21.5 30 29 Mark Godbeer 8.5 31 30 Arjan Singh Bhullar 4.5 32 31 Allen Crowder 0 32 31 Damian Grabowski 0 32 31 Dmitrii Smolyakov 0 32 31 Hu Yaozong 0 32 31 Jarjis Danho 0 32 31 Rashad Coulter 0

Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

