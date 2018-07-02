UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jul 2/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|521
|1
|1
|1
|Stipe Miocic
|521
|3
|3
|5
|Alistair Overeem
|199
|4
|4
|Fabricio Werdum
|182
|5
|5
|2
|Francis Ngannou
|181
|6
|6
|7
|Mark Hunt
|163
|7
|7
|8
|Junior dos Santos
|159
|8
|8
|4
|Alexander Volkov
|153
|9
|9
|6
|Derrick Lewis
|137
|10
|12
|3
|Curtis Blaydes
|125.5
|11
|16
|10
|Tai Tuivasa
|112.5
|12
|10
|11
|Alexey Oliynyk
|101.5
|13
|13
|9
|Marcin Tybura
|83
|14
|11
|12
|Andrei Arlovski
|75
|15
|14
|Travis Browne
|70
|16
|15
|13
|Stefan Struve
|66
|17
|17
|Walt Harris
|58.5
|18
|18
|Luis Henrique
|37.5
|19
|19
|Adam Wieczorek
|34.5
|20
|20
|14
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|32.5
|21
|21
|Justin Ledet
|31.5
|21
|21
|15
|Justin Willis
|31.5
|23
|23
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|30
|24
|24
|Cyril Asker
|29.5
|25
|31
|Chris De La Rocha
|25
|26
|26
|16
|Junior Albini
|24
|27
|25
|Daniel Spitz
|22.5
|27
|27
|Marcelo Golm
|22.5
|29
|28
|Chase Sherman
|21.5
|30
|29
|Mark Godbeer
|8.5
|31
|30
|Arjan Singh Bhullar
|4.5
|32
|31
|Allen Crowder
|0
|32
|31
|Damian Grabowski
|0
|32
|31
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|0
|32
|31
|Hu Yaozong
|0
|32
|31
|Jarjis Danho
|0
|32
|31
|Rashad Coulter
|0
Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
