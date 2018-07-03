Apparently Kawhi Leonard isn't interested in the Celtics scenario

Yahoo reporter Shams Charania shared some insight into Kawhi Leonard’s thinking during an appearance on Fox Sports 1 earlier today:

“One thing that’s been made abundantly clear. I’m going to stress this: There’s no guarantee if Kawhi Leonard hits the market next summer he’s going to sign with the Lakers, period,” said Shams Charania on The Herd. “I think his options have broadened a little bit. There’s another team obviously in L.A. I think he’d be very much open to the Clippers.

“There’s a belief around the league that if the Sixers came hard, there could be potential there for him to potentially be there in the long-term.”

Talks haven’t advanced with any teams to the point where his camp has been approached about Leonard’s potential interest with a specific team.

“There’s not much interest in the Boston Celtics scenario for him,” added Charania.

“Around Kawhi, it’s been made abundantly clear there’s not an interest to go join a superteam. I don’t think he’s jumping for joy that LeBron James is in L.A. with the Lakers. If anything, that’s going to make him look, maybe more, toward the Clippers because this is a guy that won Finals MVP against LeBron James. You think he’s amped up and wants to join LeBron now? I think that’s been overstated.”