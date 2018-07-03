Cavs to take down LeBron James' massive Nike banner in Cleveland

The LeBron James banner on the Sherwin-Williams Global Headquarters building has become a staple of downtown Cleveland — a tourist attraction, even. Fans from all over the globe have traveled to see it, often snapping selfies to make themselves a part of it.

But they won’t be able to do so much longer.

Sherwin-Williams announced on Monday that Nike plans to take down the 25,000-square foot banner at some point this week. The banner is massive, and is actually 10 stories tall. In case you’ve never seen it, here’s what it looks like.

The massive LeBron James banner hanging downtown is being removed again following the superstar's announcement he's leaving Cleveland to join the Los Angeles Lakers https://t.co/7RGeysthkr — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 3, 2018

The iconic LeBron James banner across from the Q is coming down.https://t.co/yTrZEE4qbh — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) July 2, 2018

The LeBron James banner is coming down. What should go up? https://t.co/a5uNmjjYSk pic.twitter.com/radxaJzq6m — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) July 2, 2018

No word yet on what will be replacing it, if anything, but the building might look a bit empty to Cleveland residents, who have become accustomed to seeing it over the past few years.