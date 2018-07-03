Clippers Sign Avery Bradley to 2 Year Deal

Just when you thought the Clippers didn’t need any more guards, they managed to add another in Avery Bradley. According to Shams Charania, the Clippers signed Avery Bradley to a 2 year, $25 million deal.

Bradley played only 6 games last season due to a sports hernia. He averaged career lows of 9.2 PPG / 3.7 REB / 1.8 AST for the Clippers. The move signals that the Clippers are still looking to make the Playoffs. If they can however sign Kawhi Leonard, the team will be a defensive juggernaut.