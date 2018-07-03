Cristiano Ronaldo rumors suggest he's headed to Juventus

Superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been a member of Real Madrid for nearly a decade, but his run in La Liga may be coming to an end.

Ronaldo, who has played in both the English Premier League and La Liga, may now be dominating his opponents in Serie A as well.

A recent report from Italy’s Tuttosport states that Juventus have made an offer to Real madrid for Ronaldo, worth nearly €120m.

It also states that negotiations are underway, and this does make sense. As it relates to Real Madrid, it could be time for a rebuild. They finished in third place in La Liga standings, and although they did win a Champions League title for the third time in four years, their roster features a number of older players at key positions.

Along with Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos could all be on the move.

Ronaldo had a down year with Madrid this year, and it may be time for him to take his career elsewhere. He’d be absolutely dominant in Serie A, against some inferior defenses, and his statistics could be through the roof.