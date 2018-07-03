Isaiah Thomas may have just hinted where he's signing

Free agency season has been one for the ages with LeBron, Boogie, and many others changing teams. The ‘big fish’ of free agency signed within two days of the period beginning. But, one player that has been quiet so far has been former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas. According to a recent Twitter follow discovered by Alex Kennedy, Thomas is now rumored to be in play for the Orlando Magic.

Isaiah Thomas followed the Orlando Magic on Twitter today. It seems Thomas wants to go somewhere he can play a lot, so Orlando makes a lot of sense. He'd get a lot of touches and the only other point guard on the roster is DJ Augustin. (h/t @DavidBaumannORL) pic.twitter.com/8woksGgAee — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 3, 2018

The Magic would be an ideal fit for Thomas, as they do not have an established point guard on the roster. With young big men like Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba, and wing scorer Aaron Gordon — Thomas would be surrounded by a solid young core as he tries to find his footing yet again.

Thomas, 29, finished fifth in NBA MVP voting in 2016-17 after leading the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals, averaging 28.9 points per game.