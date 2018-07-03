LA Kings Sign Sean Walker to an Entry-Level Contract

The LA Kings have signed defenseman Sean Walker to a two-year entry-level contract, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

The 23-year-old Walker (born on Nov. 13, 1994) is a 5-11, 196-pound native of Keswick, Ontario, who appeared in 64 regular-season games last season with the Ontario Reign (AHL).

He posted 28 points (7-21=28), a plus-17 rating and 59 penalty minutes. Among team defensemen, he ranked first in points, assists, plus/minus, and ranked second in goals. He also totaled two points (1-1=2) in four postseason games with the Reign.

Walker was undrafted out of Bowling Green State University (NCAA), where he served as the team captain for his junior and senior years. In his four seasons of college hockey, he posted 80 points (22-58=80), a plus-47 rating and 250 penalty minutes in 160 games.