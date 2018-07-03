Marquette King, Gucci Mane work out on beach together

A few weeks remain until training camps around the league open, but Broncos new punter Marquette King has already been getting it in.

King, who is known for his athleticism, and for having one of the strongest legs in the league, was seen working out with rapper Gucci Mane in a recent video. It was posted to Gucci’s Instagram Live story, and can be seen below.

King looks ripped, per usual. As for Gucci, he did a good job of getting low and using his legs to maneuver around in swift fashion.