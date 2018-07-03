Nacer Chadli's last-minute goal completes biggest knockout round comeback in 48 years

Belgium did the seemingly impossible on Monday, coming back from a 2-0 lead midway through the second half of their Round of 16 World Cup match against Japan.

To their credit, Japan had two clinical finishes in the match — in the 48th and 52nd minutes — and used them to jump out to a 2-0 lead.

It looked as if Belgium were down and out, as they entered the 65th minute down two goals, with Japan still threatening.

Jan Vertonghen, who got embarrassed on Japan’s first goal — twice — lifted a crafty header into the net, confusing the Japanese keeper in the process.

That…that was a header! Vertonghen cuts the lead in half and Belgium's right back in it. #BELJPN pic.twitter.com/Y9Kn0ucC9h — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 2, 2018

They would add another goal, and it appeared the match was headed for extra time. But Japan went for it on a corner kick in the 93rd minute, and they paid for it. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had a great outlet throw, and Belgium were off to the races with a 3-on-2 break. The ball was played across to Romelu Lukaku, who cleverly dummied it, and substitute Nacer Chadli banged it home for the thrilling game-winner.

What. A. Match. Best of the tournament so far.