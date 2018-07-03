PHOTO GALLERY: Jordan Bell, Damian Jones, Jacob Evans at Sacramento Summer League (aka California Classic)

GOLDEN 1 CENTER, SACRAMENTO, CA — The Golden State Warriors are in Sacramento at the California Classic Summer League series and won their first game, 79-68, against the Miami Heat.

Here are photos that include Jordan Bell, Damian Jones, and first-round draft pick Jacob Evans, who sat out with a right toe injury.

All photos taken by Bianca Rhodes of B. Marie Photography and copyright (c) LetsGoWarriors.com. Please do not re-use without permission.

These photos have been reduced from their original size and our logo watermark has been added for the sake of copyright protection. For purchase or use of any photos (with or without our watermark), please email rich@letsgowarriors.com.

CLICK OR TAP ON ANY THUMBNAIL BELOW TO BEGIN THE SLIDESHOW: