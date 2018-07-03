Report: DeMarcus Cousins did not receive any offers from other teams

Monday night, DeMarcus Cousins shocked the world by signing with the Golden State Warriors on a 1-year $5.3M contract. After reports came out stating he was very likely to return, the Pelicans signed Julius Randle to a 2-year $18M contract — closing the door on a return from Boogie. According to Marc Spears of ESPN, Cousins not only had no offer from New Orleans, but the rest of the league as well.

So as I have said all day, y’all wanna be mad at the Warriors for competing. According to @MarcJSpearsESPN, Boogie received ZERO offers from the other 29 NBA teams pic.twitter.com/yZh4EG4chl — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 3, 2018

Reports surfaced the Celtics had some late interest in Boogie Cousins, but it was too little too late for Danny Ainge as Cousins was already zeroed in on Golden State. There was a lot of concern for DeMarcus Cousins’ future due to his achilles tear. But, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN weighed in and said there was also a concern with his antics around teammates that kept teams away.

Before tearing his achilles, Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and, 1.6 steals, 16. blocks and even shot 35% from three point range.