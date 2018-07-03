Report: Dwight Howard interested in returning to Lakers

The ripple effect of the DeMarcus Cousins decision could be substantial now that the Warriors somehow got better. One big man who could hit the market shortly is Dwight Howard, who is rumored to be on the verge of a buyout with Brooklyn after being traded there.

With DeMarcus Cousins off the table, many contenders who need a big man could pursue Howard for a cheap contract. According to Sam Amick, who appeared on the HoopsHype podcast — Howard could be interested in returning to Los Angeles.

In addition to the Pelicans and Warriors, Dwight Howard is interested in returning to the Lakers, according to Sam Amick. "He’d like to play with LeBron [James]," Amick said on The HoopsHype Podcast. "That’s definitely on his radar." It's unclear if the interest is mutual. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 3, 2018

If Howard keeps his interest, that would be quite a head-scratcher for a lot of NBA fans considering his infamous tenure in Los Angeles five years ago. But, Howard would be walking into a completely different team, under different management and with LeBron James.

Even though the 32-year-old center has remained very productive on the court, his off the court antics continue to get him shipped out of multiple teams for next to nothing. It is unclear if the interest is mutual, but it would come to no surprise if the Lakers wanted to go a different direction.