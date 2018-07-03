The Daily Target 7/3/18

Last Night: Milwaukee 6, Twins 5 (10 innings) – The Twins got a grand slam from Robbie Grossman, and they STILL couldn’t be bothered to hold on for a victory. This team is in a death spiral, if ever I’ve seen one. So that’s fun.

Twins Daily – Twins Minor League Hitter Of The Month – June 2018 – Hey, the Twins DO have a farm system. Maybe there is still hope for the future. Luis Arraez absolutely raked in Fort Myers in the month of June.

Roster Rundown: Hang on, there is sort of a lot going on here. The Twins optioned Byron Buxton after he came off the DL, rather than bringing him back to the Twins, and sent Adalberto Mejia back to Rochester to join him.

Meanwhile, Ryan Lamarre was designated for assignment, while Ehire Adrianza went on the disabled list. The Twins only had spots for two morer on the roster, and those two were Zack Littell and the newly reinstated Jorge Polanco.