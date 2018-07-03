The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

1. UFC Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (c) (18-2) vs. Daniel Cormier (20-1)

When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, Pay-Per-View

Competitiveness: 5: I mean, c’mon, it’s two of the best fighters in UFC history.

Excitement: 5

Juice: 5: It’s the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion battling the UFC Heavyweight Champion in something that’s never been done in the UFC. It’s a big fucking deal.

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 23

2. UFC Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (c) (19-3) vs. Brian Ortega (14-0)

When/Where: Saturday, 10:00pm, Pay-Per-View

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 5: Oh my god, this is going to be insane. Ortiz has finished his last seven fights, and Holloway is game for whatever anyone throws at him. This is going to be worth the price of admission.

Juice: 2: The problem is that the big personalities at featherweight are gone now. The days of Faber, Aldo, and McGregor are gone, and with it, the “big fight feel”. Max might be better than any of them, and to a diehard fight fan, he’s absolutely fantastic, but he won’t move the dial like those others.

Prestige: 5

Viewing Ease: 3

Total: 20

t3. WBC World Junior Welterweight Championship: Jose Carlos Ramirez (c) (22-0) vs. Danny O’Connor (30-3)

When/Where: Saturday, 9:00pm, ESPN

Competitiveness: 3: Aside from a weird kryptonite in Gabriel Bracero, who’s given O’Connor two of his three losses, he’s a fine boxer, but not really world-caliber.

Excitement: 2

Juice: 1

Prestige: 5: Ramirez is one of the weakest world champions in terms of resume, but you can only beat who’s in front of you, and he’s done that.

Viewing Ease: 4

Total: 15

t3. MTGP World Super Lightweight Championship: Carlton Lieu vs. Chris Mauceri

When/Where: Saturday, 2:00pm, FloCombat

Competitiveness: 5

Excitement: 3

Juice: 1

Prestige: 2: Muay Thai Grand Prix took an innovative and clever tactic. They partnered up with Lion Fight, who had a clear following in the States on AXS, and “presented” it to British audiences. It was a smart move to get their brand, titles, and fighters out there, and they’re gaining some steam.

Viewing Ease: 4: For the love of pete, pardon my language, if you don’t have a Flo account, just for the grappling alone, you’re missing out. I’ve been pimping it for zero dollars for years.

Total: 15

5. Vacant WBA Cruiserweight Championship: Beibut Shumenov (17-2) vs. Hizni Altunkaya (30-1)

When/Where: Saturday, Untelevised

Competitiveness: 2

Excitement: 4

Juice: 1

Prestige: 3: Best explained here.

Viewing Ease: 1: Ugh, anyone have an Eastern Bloc stream?

Total: 11