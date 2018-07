Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is a competitor, and he strives to be at his best — no matter the occasion.

Even family outings require Brady being in peak form, and when he doesn’t play up to his standards, he isn’t happy about it.

That was on display in a recent golf outing, when his tee shots went, well, not so great, as you can see by his reaction.

Tom Brady is much better at Family and Football than Golf. https://t.co/PsDIkSSy3F pic.twitter.com/i7mSqfkOyU — NESN (@NESN) July 3, 2018

The third time is, indeed, a charm.