Watch: Cavs fan tries to burn LeBron James jersey, sets himself on fire in doing so

A Cavs fan’s recent attempt to go viral went horribly wrong. In fact, one might best summarize the epic fail by saying it backfired, in the worst way.

The fan used fuel from a weed eater and a Milwaukee’s Best box in a fire pit to try to burn a LeBron James Cavaliers jersey. He did succeed in doing so, but ended up lighting himself on fire in the process.

Dumbass Cavs fan accidentally lights himself on fire trying to burn a LeBron jersey…..

Let this be a lesson to other Cavs fans attempting to follow suit in the future. It’s probably better to just throw the jersey away if looking to dispose of it.