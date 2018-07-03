Watch: Odell Beckham's workout video shows him making more insane catches

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may have been on the trade block for a bit, but he remains with the team, and even though he’s been recovering from an ankle injury, we’re led to believe he’ll be back to 100 percent by Week 1.

OBJ was rumored to have drawn interest from the Rams, but it sure looks like he’s staying put now, and that he’ll back catching passes from Eli Manning, rather than another quarterback, this season.

Passes like this one, for example, which wasn’t all that close to Beckham, but he reached out and made a one-handed snag anyway.

He makes it look easy.