The Baby Lakers will now have a veteran superstar calling the shots on the court alongside them — and, lucky for them, it just happens to be the best player in the world.

Los Angeles inked LeBron James to a four-year, $154 million deal — somehow getting him to commit, which Cleveland could not do.

Since James will be remaining there for quite some time, we feel the logo is in need of an update.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]