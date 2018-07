4th of July Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Cape Cod League

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox at Hyannis Harbor Hawks — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Cornhole

ACL Pro Invitational — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Golf

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golfing World — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Patriots at Pebble — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open-2007 — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Major League Eating

Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog-Eating Contest, Nathan’s Famous Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Women’s Championship — ESPN3, 10:50 a.m.

Men’s Championship — ESPN2, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight — FS1, 9 p.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated: Team Miocic vs. Team Cormier: Blood, Sweat, Tears — FS1, 10 p.m.

TUF Talk — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Seattle — Fox Sports West/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — STO/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Interleague

Boston at Washington — MLB Network/NESN/MASN, 11 a.m.

Atlanta at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Southeast/YES, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 2 p.m. (joined in progress)

Tampa Bay at Miami — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 2 p.m. (joined in progress)

Detroit at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Detroit/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia — ESPN/MASN/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland — Fox Sports San Diego/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati — ESPN/NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Toronto — SNY/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — ESPN/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Week 19

Minnesota vs. Toronto FC — Fox Sports North/TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Atlanta — KTXA/Fox Sports South, 8 p.m.

Colorado vs. Seattle — Altitude/KZJO, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC — KMYU/Fox Sports Kansas City Plus, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. D.C. United — Spectrum SportsNet/NewsChannel 8, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Free Agent Fever — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Running

USA Track & Field 10km Championships, Atlanta, GA

Peachtree Road Race — NBCSN, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Chicago Red Stars — go90, 7 p.m.

USL

Indy Eleven vs. Ottawa Fury FC — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Club International Friendly

Tour Aguila, HEB Park, McAllen, TX

Club América vs. Pachuca — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Softball

National Pro Fastpitch

Beijing Eagles vs. USSSA Pride — Eleven Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Special Olympics

Special Olympics USA Games, Seattle, WA

Day 3 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Sports Talk

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SporsCenter: Top Ten — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SC Featured: A Mountain to Climb — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracles on the Plains — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s & Ladies’ 2nd Round — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.