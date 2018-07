Jose Bautista returned to Rogers Centre for the first time on Tuesday night, and he received quite the ovation.

Blue Jays fans showered their former slugger — who played for the team during the majority of his career, from 2008-17 — with praise when he made his way toward the plate in the first inning.

Check out this standing ovation.

Joey Bats still gets love in the 6. pic.twitter.com/xqOxAwTZt2 — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 3, 2018

Wow, you’d have thought Bautista was LeBron James returning to Quicken Loans Arena for the first time, given that ovation.