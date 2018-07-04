The Betting Window for July 6-8

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can shamelessly ring-hunt and not have to worry about money or dignity!

Let’s make some cashola.

Israel Adesanya -160 over Brad Tavares ($20)

Gokhan Saki -160 over Khalil Roundtree ($20)

Francis Ngannou -375 over Derrick Lewis ($5)

Andy Vences -2250 over Frank De Alba ($50)

Daniel Cormier +205 over Stipe Miocic ($5)

Tavares is a gamer, and a high-level gatekeeper, but Style Bender is on an absolute roll lately and is posing problems nobody seems to have an answer for. He’s a steal at those odds.

Saki brings a skillset nobody in the division can bring, and Roundtree hasn’t faced anyone like Saki. For those odds, it’s definitely worth a shot. Two fights, both -160, both should be much higher, to me.

Vences is the only huge favorite I’ll take here, but this was the underdog of the Fresno card, compared to Ruiz, Kavaliauskas, and Ramirez.

Last Week: $+8.49

Year To Date: $-133.89

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.