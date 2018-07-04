The Daily Target 7/4/18

Last Night: Milwaukee 2, Twins 0 – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The Twins couldn’t score any runs and wasted a good pitching performance. Eric Thames hit the homer to win it for the Brewers, but really, it’s the Twins plummeting to the baseball abyss that is what allowed the Brewers to win.

Twinkie Town – Finding trade partners for the Twins – The Twins are going to be sellers, if their 5 game losing streak didn’t make that clear enough for you. Let’s see where the Twins are going to be playing in August!

Roster Rundown – The Twins sent down Zack Littell after his one start and they brought back Gabriel Moya for a moment.

Then they sent Moya down, and brought Aaron Slegers up to start on the 5th. Felix Jorge, additionally, was released.